PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is receiving almost $5 million in federal funds to reconfigure a runway.
The $4.96 million is part of the $17.5 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program for crucial safety improvements to runways in small airports in Oregon, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday, July 25.
In addition to the airport in Pendleton, the Corvallis Municipal Airport is receiving $2.79 million to reconstruct runways and update lighting and the Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport is getting $9.75 million for runway reconstruct.
“Small airports’ reliable air service in rural areas is crucial for Oregonians and our state’s economy,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to see these dollars go toward improving critical runway infrastructure that is often taken for granted when flying. Investing in airport infrastructure lays the groundwork for airports in Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls to continue to support jobs, our state’s economic growth and tourism.”
“Regional airports are vital in connecting rural communities to economic opportunities across the state and beyond,” Merkley said. “This funding for airports in Corvallis, Pendleton and Klamath Falls will help to improve the critical infrastructure that we rely on when flying that is critical for businesses in those communities to thrive. These improvements will not only support the airport, but local economies of these cities and Oregon as a whole.”
Steve Chrisman, Pendleton economic development director and interim airport manager, in the announcement said the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport was thankful to receive the grant funding for mitigation of a hot spot area on Runway 29.
“The airport has been experiencing unprecedented growth for the last several years, which requires safe and structurally sound runways and taxiways,” according to Chrisman. “Sens. Wyden and Merkley have been stalwart supporters of the airport and the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial System Range, and this funding will help alleviate a long-standing problem for airfield users.”
The city proposed an airport project to relocate Runway 29’s threshold, build new taxi lanes and rehabilitate aprons in March. The engineer’s cost estimate was $4.5 to $5.5 million.
“We put together the proposal with the FAA,” Chrisman said, “and added it to the capital improvement plan list.”
The Airport Improvement Program grant is funding upcoming projects, he added.
“This was in the works for quite some time,” Chrisman said. “It’s a dangerous intersection. Now the grant is awarded, but it was on the list already.”
Projects on the capital improvement project list receive grants on a five-year plan, he said.
“Our priority for the next round of funding is to extend the wildlife fence,” Chrisman concluded.