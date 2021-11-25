SYRINGA — The driver of a semitruck hauling propane was taken to the hospital after his truck crashed Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 near Syringa, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The wreck happened when the truck rounded a corner and lost control, then hit an embankment and tipped on its side. The truck slid back across both lanes of the highway and down the embankment on the side of the road closest to the Clearwater River, the news release said.
The driver, a 74-year-old man from Billings, Mont., who wasn’t named in the news release, was extricated from the truck and taken to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
Traffic on the highway was blocked in both directions for approximately two hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the ISP.