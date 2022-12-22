A Vancouver, Wash., company will begin dredging the lower Snake and Clearwater rivers next month in an effort to maintain the navigation channel that makes the rivers accessible to large commercial vessels and connects the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to ports on the Columbia River.

HME Construction Inc. will remove about 258,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the channel under a $5.8 million contract from the Army Corps of Engineers. The company will also remove sediment below the navigation lock of Ice Harbor dam near the Tri-Cities and likely perform work for the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston.

