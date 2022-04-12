What’s left of the buildings that housed Emperor of India King Thai Restaurant, which were heavily damaged in a 2019 fire, are scheduled to be demolished.
The Lewiston City Council approved an agreement Monday for Crea Construction to dismantle the structures at 854 and 858 Main St. in Lewiston for $132,580, with work set to start this month.
The agreement contains language that the city will reimburse Crea Construction if the business is sued for completing the work outlined in the agreement on the buildings owned by Praveen Khurana, said Kayla Hermann, assistant city attorney.
The city will pay Crea Construction and Khurana will have 30 days to pay the city, Hermann said.
If he doesn’t meet the obligation, the city will certify a special assessment to the Nez Perce County tax collector and it would be collected in the same manner as property taxes, she said.
It’s difficult to predict how likely it is that Khurana will cover the expense, Hermann said in response to questions from Council President Hannah Liedkie.
The hope is the city would be reimbursed, Hermann said.
“As to (the) exact timing and final amount recouped, I wish I had a crystal ball and could tell you for sure,” she said. “We would just follow the process and hope that it works for the city.”
The Council’s action Monday follows a decision by the previous city council in October that directed city staff to abate the nuisance building, Hermann said.
Lewiston’s mayor, Dan Johnson, said he has spoken with Khurana and asked him to work with the city and informed him about the process.
Based on those conversations, Johnson said, he doesn’t believe Khurana is fully supportive of what the city is doing.
“He has his wishes and he sees things probably a little bit differently than the way the city does,” Johnson said.
Demolishing the buildings is what the city needs to do, said Councilor Jim Kleeburg, noting that fighting the fire caused problems for adjacent buildings.
“It’s time to get it cleaned up,” he said. “It’s an eyesore. It’s a public safety hazard. If you go around the back side, there’s a temporary fence built in there. There’s probably 10 vehicles just stashed inside there. The building has got to go.”
In other business, the City Council:
Had a first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 2 of the city’s code covering administration. The changes in the proposed ordinance are part of the city’s shift to a strong mayor form of government approved by voters in the fall. Councilor Kathy Schroeder proposed an amendment to the ordinance that was voted down after lengthy discussion.
Schroeder’s amendment would have added the fire chief, police chief, public works director, parks and recreation director, community development director and human resources director to the list of employees recommended by the mayor and approved by the city council.
With that vote, the proposed ordinance is moving forward keeping the city clerk, city treasurer and city attorney as employees recommended by the mayor and approved by the council.
It was the first time Johnson voted on a measure and he cast a vote even though the amendment would have failed on a tie without his vote. The others opposing the amendment were Liedkie, Kleeburg and Councilor Luke Blount.
Had a public hearing and first reading on annexing 35 acres north of Frontier Drive into the city of Lewiston for residential houses.
