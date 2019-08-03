Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
DIXIE — The 108th Annual Dixie Days are set for today and Sunday.
Events today begin at 9 a.m. with a baked food sale. The Country Store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids are invited to make crafts with Brandi from 9 a.m. to noon, and the quilt show will be held at the fire hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The silent auction runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lunch with burgers, potato salad and chips is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional events include the duck derby, followed by the tug of war and then a baseball game, starting at 1 p.m.
The band American Bon Fire will start playing at 5 p.m. Saturday night. The band is sponsored by Steve Hook, Conover Insurance; Delvin and Shannon Rauch, Clearwater Excavating; and Cameron and Lisa Shoemaker, Shoemaker Excavation.
Breakfast Sunday will take place from 8-10 a.m. Costs are $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-12, and younger than 5 eat for free.
The raffle drawing (need not be present to win) takes place at 10 a.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Prizes are a Stihl 180 chain saw from Olive’s Auto Parts and a handmade wooden garbage can by Toby Mallard.
— Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Former Cascade police chief pleads not guilty to theft
CASCADE — Former Cascade Police Chief Ryan Redmon pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony grand theft on Monday at the Valley County Courthouse.
A jury trial was set for Feb. 25, 2020, on charges that Redmon stole five pistols found to be missing following an audit of the evidence room of the Cascade Police Department.
One charge is for taking a pistol for himself and the second is for Redmon distributing the remaining firearms to other officers formerly employed by the department.
If found guilty, the charges could result in as much as 28 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The case was originally filed in October 2018. Redmon left the Cascade Police Department in March 2013.
The case is being prosecuted by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office after being called in after the Valley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office disqualified itself.
“The officers said that Redmon told them the guns were donated and they could keep one when they retired,” a summary of the attorney general’s investigation said.
“The officers did not have direct knowledge of how the firearms were acquired, and relied on what Redmon told them,” the summary said.
All five pistols have been recovered.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Midas Gold submits changes to mine plans
McCALL — Midas Gold Idaho has submitted a new plan to the Payette National Forest with several significant changes to the company’s proposed Stibnite Gold Project near Yellow Pine.
The changes are designed to reduce the size of the project, better preserve water quality, cut costs and accommodate public access at the proposed gold and antimony mine, Midas Gold officials said.
The changes were made in response to public comments and as well as analysis by the Forest Service and a contractor hired to review the project.
The changes were filed by the Vancouver, British Columbia, company with the Forest Service in May, but neither Midas Gold nor the agency issued a statement announcing the revised plan.
The changes were made public during the most recent meeting of the Stibnite Advisory Council, the citizens group composed of representatives of various local governments.
The submission of the modified plan should not delay the expected release of a draft study of the Stibnite Gold Project by the end of the year, Payette Forest Public Affairs Officers Brian Harris told the Star-News.
The original plan of operations was submitted in September 2016. That plan, the revised plan and other alternatives proposed by the Payette Forest will all be incorporated into the draft environmental study, Harris said.
Most of the changes guard against mine operations damaging water quality, which Midas says is important to long-term fish restoration:
Open pit mines backfilled to prevent formation of warm water “pit lakes.”
Liners installed to reduce leaks.
Surface water diverted in order to lower water temperatures and improve water quality.
A temporary rerouting of Meadow Creek would become permanent.
Reducing changes to wetlands.
Other changes involve public access, mining limestone on site and facility location.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday