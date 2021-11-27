MOSCOW — Idaho state legislators are expected to address the League of Women Voters of Moscow and the public from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The legislative preview event will include District 5’s three legislators, Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. The three will discuss expectations and views on coming issues and bills in the 2022 legislative session, as well as their thoughts on the three-day continuation of the 2021 session that occurred in November. There will be time for questions.
Nelson is in his second term in the Idaho Legislature. He is serving on the Agricultural Affairs and Transportation Committees, as well as the Education Committee.
Nilsson Troy was first elected to the Idaho House in 2014 and is serving her fourth consecutive term. She serves as vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and also serves on the Judiciary Rules Committee.
Mitchell is in the second year of his first term in the Idaho Legislature. He serves on the House Business, Health and Welfare, and Transportation committees.
This program is the final installation of the Moscow league’s 2021 Fall Speaker Forum. A link to the Zoom event can be found on the organization’s website, my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow, or on the league’s Facebook event page.