Destination Boise: Direct flights return

North central Idaho residents will soon have a new way to travel to the state capital, as a Lewiston business takes an innovative approach to easing the region’s air service crunch.
Stout Flying Services is slated to introduce a fixed schedule passenger service between Lewiston and Boise starting Sept. 2.
The business is adding the flights after Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, withdrew from Lewiston about a year ago, leaving the city’s airport without direct passenger flights to Boise and Seattle.
Of 1,307 people who responded to a survey last year conducted by economic development experts, 1,171 indicated they needed Lewiston-to-Boise flights.
“Everybody was up in arms about losing (Horizon Air),” said company Vice President Ray Stout. “We’re trying to fill a void.”
Entities including the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Valley Vision, the Clearwater Economic Development Association and Visit Lewis Clark Valley are promoting the new service, said Valley Vision President and CEO Karl Dye.
“We’re excited to ... help (Stout) build this critical air service connection to Boise,” he said.
The flights will cost $322 for one-way tickets and $644 for roundtrips in Stout’s five-passenger, Rockwell Aero Commander 690A twin-engine turboprop with a pressurized cabin.
“It’s comfortable,” said co-owner Paula Stout. “They’re nice big leather seats. It’s convenient and it’s fast.”
The plane will be piloted by Ralph Stout, Paula Stout’s husband, who has 22,000 hours of flying experience, including more than two decades of going back and forth between Lewiston and Boise.
Initially the business plans flights to Boise twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
A flight will leave Stout’s hangar in Lewiston at 7 a.m. Pacific time on Monday and arrive in Boise at 9 a.m. Mountain time. A return flight from Boise will depart Boise at 10 a.m. Mountain time and reach Lewiston at 10 a.m. Pacific time that same day.
On Fridays, Stout will leave Lewiston at 4 p.m. Pacific time and depart from Boise for a return to Lewiston at 7 p.m. Mountain time.
Stout’s Lewiston hangar is immediately to the west of the Lewiston airport’s main terminal. The business will fly into the private plane terminal at Gowen Field in Boise. It is linked to the commercial passenger terminal with a walking route so people arriving on private flights can connect with commercial airlines.
Passengers will be expected to arrive about 30 minutes before the flights so that Stout can do security screenings.
Stout will consider adding more times to the schedule if demand merits it, said Ray Stout.
“All we’re trying to do is help people,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
If You Go
Stout Flying Services will have a free open house where it will showcase its five-passenger, Rockwell Aero Commander 690A twin-engine turboprop that it will use in its new Lewiston to Boise service.
The event will be from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the business’s hangar at 406 Burrell Ave. in Lewiston, next door to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Reservations for the Lewiston-Boise route are available by calling (208) 743-8408.