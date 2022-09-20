Debate? Little again says, no thanks

Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said.
As a result, the producers have canceled each of those debates.
Little’s campaign team also told the Sun that Little will not be participating in the debate.
“Gov. Little is confident the people of Idaho know his strong track record of cutting taxes for families and businesses and directing historic investments to Idaho’s children, roads, and critical water projects,” Little’s campaign manager, Hayden Rogers, said in a written statement. “Just two weeks ago, Gov. Little and the Idaho Legislature championed unprecedented tax relief and support for schools while cutting taxes. Under his watch, Idaho cut 90% of red tape and became the least regulated state in the nation. We are confident Idahoans know what Gov. Little stands for based on his clear record of delivering results for the people of our great state.”
Little is seeking a second four-year term as governor on Nov. 8. He is running against Democrat Stephen Heidt, independent Ammon Bundy, Constitution Party candidate Chantyrose Davison and Libertarian Paul Sand.
After Little declined to participate, Bundy still wanted to debate but Heidt declined to debate without the incumbent in the race, Idaho Debates host and producer Melissa Davlin said.
Little and Simpson were among several Republican candidates who also declined to participate in the Idaho Debates leading up to the May 17 primary elections, leading to the cancellation of those debates as well.
Simpson is running against Democrat Wendy Norman in the First Congressional District race on Nov. 8.
Norman issued a written statement criticizing Simpson for declining to debate.
“These professional politicians think their party labels and their huge war chests will carry them through, so they feel free to do whatever furthers their careers,” Norman wrote. “They are afraid to face the voter and try to defend the things they have done that are against Idaho’s interests.”
Fulcher is running against Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Darian Drake in the Second Congressional District race.
“(Fulcher) consistently puts politics over country,” Peterson said in a written statement. “Refusing to debate is a slap in the face to voters.”
The Idaho Debates have been broadcast statewide on Idaho Public Television for more than 30 years. The Idaho Debates are a partnership between the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho’s public universities.
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.