Debate? Little again says, no thanks

Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun<text>Idaho Gov. Brad Little gives a speech May 17 during the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration in Boise.</text>

Incumbent Idaho Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, have declined to participate in a series of traditional statewide televised political debates leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, producers of the Idaho Debates said.

As a result, the producers have canceled each of those debates.

