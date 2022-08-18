Deary residents angry over loss of postal office

Deary residents gather Wednesday to protest the temporary removal of the city’s Post Office services.

DEARY — Nearly 40 people gathered Wednesday in Deary to express their anger and frustration at the recent removal of the city’s post office services.

Deary residents will have to pick up and send their mail at the Troy Post Office until a building on Line Street is converted into the new Deary Post Office location.

