Dan Foreman secures win over Sen. David Nelson

Dan Foreman

The third time proved a charm for former state Sen. Dan Foreman, who defeated two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson by 391 votes in Tuesday’s general election.

Foreman was able to flip the script from the past two elections; he lost to Nelson by 2,420 votes in 2018 and 220 votes in 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you