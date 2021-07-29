A Culdesac woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening near the Jack in the Box restaurant in downtown Lewiston, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Rachael Paradis, 27, was found lying in the roadway when officers arrived at the 1900 block of G Street at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release from the Lewiston police, an investigation revealed Paradis had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene.
Officers were then contacted by Taylor Lawrence, 18, of Lewiston, who said he had been a passenger in the vehicle that struck Paradis, according to the news release. The driver of the vehicle was allegedly Drayven Pickett, 21, of Lewiston.
Pickett was located and charged with failure to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in injury or death (a felony). Pickett was taken to the Nez Perce County jail.
Paradis was initially taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, then moved to Spokane, according to the news release. No update on her condition was available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at the Lewiston Police Department.