Three wildfires broke out Wednesday along U.S. Highway 195 south of Spokane, forcing immediate evacuations and closing down the highway before firefighters were able to stop the spread of the blazes and partially reopen the road.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from different outposts across Spokane as the fire broke out in the early afternoon, with orders to immediately evacuate interrupting television broadcasts as the flames quickly spread.

