MOSCOW — Idaho Central Credit Union donated $130,000 to Palouse Ice Rink to help the Moscow nonprofit convert the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of town into a permanent, full-sized ice rink, according to a Palouse Ice Rink news release.
An ICCU branch recently opened along West Third Street in Moscow.
The ice rink facility along South Main Street also will house locker rooms, bench seating, a classroom for the Science on Ice program and more, the release said.
“This gift is important to the ice rink,” Christina Randal, director of fundraising for Palouse Ice Rink, said in the release. “It is the first gift from a corporate sponsor, and marks a turning point in our fundraising efforts.”
If the Moscow City Council commits $1 million from the city’s Hamilton Funds, Palouse Ice Rink will need to raise about $800,000 more to reach $3 million — the amount needed to build the facility.
The release said construction of the ice rink will start in February and the targeted completion date is October.
The new ice rink will be called Parks Activity Recreation Center after Bill and Donna Parks. The Parks couple agreed to sell the former NRS building to Palouse Ice Rink.
The release said the Palouse area community has been overwhelmingly supportive.
Along with cash gifts, several donors have purchased the naming rights to different parts of the new ice rink — from a small landscaping brick to an entire locker room. ICCU’s donation will allow its name to be displayed on the Zamboni and Zamboni garage for 10 years, the release said.