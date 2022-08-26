COLFAX –— Finding available child care is an ongoing struggle for parents nationwide, but Peace Lutheran Church hopes to ease some of that frustration in Colfax.

The church, which has a congregation of around 40 people, has about 5,000 square feet of largely unused space in its basement. It’s looking to convert that into a licensed day care center that would serve roughly 40 kids ranging in age from infants to 5 years old.

Tags

Recommended for you