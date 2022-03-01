Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no deaths.
Those cases included one in Clearwater County, four in Idaho County and eight each in Latah and Nez Perce counties. Lewis County reported no new cases.
Asotin County had four new cases Monday for a 14-day county of 81 and no new deaths. There were 360 cases in Asotin County during February. Whitman County reported seven new cases and noted on the county website that the health department is unable to update accurate hospitalizations and death data because of a data backlog on the state level. The health department will update as soon as possible, the message said.
Garfield County has not updated its website since Feb. 22 and notes that active cases in the community will be reported only when the case count exceeds four active cases.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported five patients at the hospital are being treated for COVID-19. That is a decrease from eight patients Feb. 21. The hospital also reported that 74% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 1:30 p.m. PST today via Webex.
Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.
The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: bit.ly/3pmYuKH.