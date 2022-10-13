ASOTIN — A Lewiston couple was awarded $15,500 in a medical malpractice lawsuit filed against Dr. Geneen Bigsby and Catalyst Medical Group.

Plaintiffs Renee and Jeremy Wassell were represented by attorneys Regina M. McCrea and Jeffrey R. Owen. The defendants were represented by attorneys Joel Patrick Hazel, Marckus William Louvier and Erica Morbeck Roberts.

