County eyes hunting ban in cemetery

ASOTIN — No hunting, firearms, or bows and arrows will be allowed inside Clarkston’s Vineland Cemetery, if a proposed ordinance becomes law.
At this week’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioner Brian Shinn said the cemetery has reported a steady increase in the number of arrows being shot over the graveyard and landing in areas where visitors often walk.
“No hunting” signs have been posted, but they don’t seem to be making a difference, Shinn said. With people visiting the cemetery every day, the problem has become a public safety issue. Any type of shooting at birds, deer and other wildlife will be off limits under the proposed change.
“This ordinance will prohibit all hunting in that area,” Shinn said. “The signs didn’t seem to work, but maybe this will.”
If adopted, the firearm restrictions would not apply to supervised military honor guards, law enforcement or individuals with a valid concealed-carry permit. Civil penalties for violations start at $200 and can go up to $1,000.
The Asotin County commissioners are accepting public comment on the new regulations until noon Friday, and plan to take action on the proposal Monday.
In other county business:
Valley Vision President Scott Corbitt updated the commission on economic development, saying recruiting and retaining workforce is “the topic of the day” among area businesses. With fewer applicants to choose from, employers are paying more attention to workplace culture and finding ways to make jobs more attractive, he said.
“We have to focus on culture and figure out how to make people want to come to work everyday,” Corbitt said.
Asotin County has thriving cruise boat and jet boat industries, the Port of Clarkston and other assets, he said. Educating Olympia about the region’s needs and working toward a new Clarkston High School and branding for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley are on the nonprofit organization’s priority list.
Valley Vision works on both sides of the Snake River, but Idaho has been getting more attention since the pandemic, he said. Several companies from San Francisco, Seattle and Portland are seriously considering moves to the Gem state because of the state’s stance on regulations.
“To be blunt, many of them don’t want to come to Washington,” Corbitt said. “They want to come to Idaho because there’s less regulations and a different philosophy that’s more in line with how they want to run their businesses.”
Corbitt said he’s optimistic that will change over time, and efforts are underway to promote Asotin County’s assets and opportunities. The new director at Southeast Washington Economic Development Association is on the Valley Vision board, which will be a plus.
Port Director Wanda Keefer discussed a broadband project that will increase connectivity in the Grantham and Highland elementary school areas. She has been working on two competitive grants that each require a 20 percent local match.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to contribute $100,000 from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the match for the portion of the project in unincorporated Asotin County. They also agreed to send a letter of support for the $1.1 million expansion.
Lisa Webber of the prosecuting attorney’s office was given permission to fill an open position for a deputy prosecutor. Attorney Erin Weaver has given notice, and will be taking a similar job in Nez Perce County that pays $20,000 more, Webber said.
Auditor Darla McKay went over the redistricting process underway in Asotin County. Based on the 2020 Census, the county is home to 22,285 residents, and each commissioner district needs an equal number of people for fair representation. Boundary line adjustments will be the topic of a public hearing before any changes go into effect.
