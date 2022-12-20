The Whitman County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that 36-year-old Brent Lee Kopacka died Thursday during an incident at the 1000 block of SE Latah Street in Pullman.

The coroner stated in a new release the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The name of the officer who shot Kopacka hasn’t been released. A Washington State Patrol trooper told the Daily News the Washington State University Police Department will soon release the officer’s name after following their procedures and policies.

