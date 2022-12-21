MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department on Tuesday stated in a news release that it is aware of a Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Ore., but believes it is not connected to the Moscow homicide investigation.
Police continue to search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the King Road crime scene around the time University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered Nov. 13.
According to a report from The Associated Press, a Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned on the side of the road in Eugene. The Eugene Police Department confirmed that somebody called 911 on Dec. 17 to report that a person was sleeping inside the car.
Officers responded and made contact with the person, and no further report was made. The vehicle had been there since Thursday when it was left after an injury crash.
Moscow Police stated the vehicle is registered in Colorado and the owner is not believed to be connected to the King Road property or the murder investigation, and asked the public to stop contacting the owner.
The Moscow Police also stated Monday that it identified an individual named Adam following the recent release of surveillance footage that may show Goncalves and Mogen walking in downtown Moscow hours before their deaths. One of the women in the video can be heard mentioning the name Adam.
“Investigators have identified an individual called ‘Adam’ in the video and he is cooperating with detectives,” the news release stated.
Investigators are working through more than 7,650 emailed tips, 4,313 phone tips, 4,583 digital media submissions, and have conducted more than 250 interviews.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry released a video statement reiterating that this is a Moscow Police Department investigation, even as employees from the Idaho State Police and FBI assist with the case. The department picks the investigators and its command team oversees the investigation.
“Just know that from the very beginning of this, we’ve been a unified group and we make decisions together,” he said.