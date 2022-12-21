MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department on Tuesday stated in a news release that it is aware of a Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Ore., but believes it is not connected to the Moscow homicide investigation.

Police continue to search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the King Road crime scene around the time University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered Nov. 13.

Tags

Recommended for you