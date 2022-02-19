BOISE — Confirmation hearings took place this week for former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson and Troy farmer Gary Osborn.
Gov. Brad Little appointed Donaldson to the Idaho Endowment Fund Investment Board. He appointed Osborn to the Idaho Transportation Board in December, following the death of Jan Vassar.
The investment board oversees investment activities for the state’s permanent endowment funds, which collect revenue from leases and timber harvesting activities on state lands for the benefit of public schools and other educational institutions.
“The position on the board that I’d hold would be for an education member. That’s because education is one of the largest beneficiaries of the funds,” Donaldson told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday.
After receiving his doctorate from the University of Idaho, Donaldson spent 32 years with the Lewiston School District, including eight as superintendent. He retired last year.
He told the committee that securing voter approval for a $59.8 million bond proposal in 2017 — after three failed attempts over 12 years — was his proudest accomplishment. The funding allowed the district to build a new high school and a regional career-technical education facility.
“That’s been just a great thing to happen for Lewiston,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, thanked Donaldson for his willingness to serve.
“We need people with varied backgrounds on committees when we’re looking at how to protect taxpayer dollars,” he said. “Your expertise will be very valuable.”
After 32 years in school administration, Donaldson said, “it’s hard to settle down and just walk the dogs.”
The committee will decide next week whether to forward Donaldson’s appointment to the full Senate for consideration. If confirmed, the appointment would be until April 11, 2025.
Gov. Little appointed Osborn to fill out the remainder of Vassar’s term, which ended in January, as well as to a new six-year term. He had his confirmation hearing with the Senate Transportation Committee earlier this week.
“I’m a lifelong Idaho resident and lifelong Latah County resident,” Osborn said. “From where I live now, I can see all three houses that I’ve lived in.”
This isn’t his first rodeo as far as public service goes. Osborn served 10 years on the Troy School Board. He also ran for the Idaho House as a Democrat in 2014, narrowly losing to Rep. Caroline Troy.
“I’ve known Mr. Osborn for many years,” said Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, who sits on the Transportation Committee. “I can attest to all the community service he’s done.”
The transportation board sets transportation policy for the state and oversees the operation of the Idaho Transportation Department.
The Transportation Committee will take action on Osborn’s appointment, likely next week. Like Donaldson, the full Senate needs to confirm the appointment.
