WAHA — The residents of this close-knit rural community have been gathering at the Waha Bar and Grill over the weekend to share Snake River Complex wildfire updates, heartfelt hugs and generous donations as they continue to help evacuate neighbors and livestock in rural Nez Perce County.
Multiple fires are burning throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in windy conditions that can change the landscape without warning.
Federal, state and local fire crews have been battling the blazes for several days, and many people in the region have banded together to get through a wildfire season that arrived earlier than usual, thanks to a lightning storm, extreme heat and a drought.
“I’m emotionally exhausted,” said Sharon Barber, 39, as she helped unload cases of water at Waha. “Seeing people have to leave their homes has made this really real. It’s scary.”
Her father, Cory James, 60, is the owner of the bar and grill, a hub for the Waha community, located about 17 miles south of Lewiston. He had to evacuate his home, but he’s holding onto hope it won’t succumb to the spreading flames.
“I have a lot of faith, and I think God has this handled,” James said Saturday. “The firefighters are pounding it right now, but the wind could get crazy. Through it all, it’s been really cool to see this community come together. I can’t give enough props to these people. Patriot Insurance has been a huge help, along with the volunteers and Natasha Storm, one of the best cooks in the valley.”
Firefighters from outside the area are working nonstop to get the fires under control, he said. In addition, volunteers are hauling horses, dispensing food and water, and covering shifts at his restaurant to help feed fire crews and neighbors.
“It’s heartbreaking to see some of the people who don’t have the means to get out on their own,” James said.
Rob and Becky Vance, ages 70 and 62 respectively, have lived on Buckboard Lane in Nez Perce County for 16 years and prepare for wildfires every summer. Although this season is shaping up to be a scorcher, they recalled the Chimney Complex Fire in 2007 that rained hot embers on their Waha property instead of ash.
“I was up all night keeping my eye on the glow to the west,” Becky Vance said Saturday. “Where we live, it’s at 5,000 feet and comfortable, but the wind shifted and a warm wave hit us. It’s hard to get people out fast in some areas up here, and we’re taking shifts to stay on top of it. Half of our vigilance is looking for suspicious vehicles. We want to make sure no one gets robbed during the evacuations.”
James said neighborhood patrols are monitoring the Waha area, in addition to Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies. When an alert went out to the entire county, residents became wary of intruders seizing an opportunity to steal.
“We’re generous, but I am protective of my people,” James said.
Storm, 46, closed her Hells Canyon Smokehouse in the Lewiston Orchards Saturday and immediately went to Waha to help James cook for the fire crews. She brought ribs, pulled pork and chicken with her and whipped up numerous meals throughout the day. Her teenage son, Rob Storm, and his friend, Reuben Thill, were on hand to help.
“When I woke up at 3 a.m., I knew Cory would be tired,” Storm said. “I couldn’t reach anyone, so I brought up a continental breakfast and went back to town for ice. Then I called my shop and asked my team to bring everything up here.”
Mike Ringle, 32, was one of the volunteers who arrived to help out. He and others collected donations and brought trucks and trailers to haul animals out of harm’s way.
“Helping people helps me,” Ringle said. “We definitely do everything we can to help this valley. I believe everyone has a duty to watch out for one another, and it’s better when we all work together.”
Cameron Harvey, 34, of Lewiston, said the fire is always changing, so he has been “out and about” along the Redbird Road loop making sure people are OK. “Right now, we’re in a hurry-up-and-wait mode,” he said.
Harvey, who was a volunteer firefighter in Australia for 16 years and a veteran of the Australian army, said he’s impressed with the response from firefighters and residents. “People have been dropping donations off constantly,” he said. “We live in an amazing community.”
Another alert went out to Nez Perce and Lewis county residents late Saturday afternoon. The Snake River Complex fire was moving north, and officials asked residents to move livestock from the evacuation area and leave roadways clear for emergency vehicles. Waha, Redbird, Flatiron, Zaza and Deer Creek areas are among those affected.
Melyssa Andrews, of Clarkston, said the Northwest Disaster Relief Team was headed to Waha to haul hay to horses and help move livestock. Many animals have been taken to Lewiston Roundup Grounds and private properties. “Hay is in really short supply in the valley right now,” Andrews said. “We’re doing all we can.”
Moments later, a Level 3 evacuation notice, which means leave now, was issued for Cloverland Road, south of Brisley Road in Asotin County as the Dry Gulch Fire continued to burn on the Washington side of the Snake River.
The Dry Gulch Fire grew more than 13,000 acres, and all significant growth has been to the west and south as the fire moves into rugged terrain and heavy fuels. The approximate size of the fire was last estimated at about 40,000 acres. Area closures and fire perimeter maps at inciweb.nwcg.gov.
The Dixie-Jumbo fires remain active, sometimes moving up to a mile per hour, officials said. Continued hot, dry and windy conditions are expected, and the fires are approaching a combined size of almost 15,000 acres.
The Dixie Fire is about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie. The Jumbo Fire is to the west, near Comstock and Dixie. Firefighters are focused on structure protection and fuel mitigation, officials said. Evacuations and road closure information can be found online on the Idaho County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
A wind shift at the TooKush 2 Fire in the Kooskia area has prompted officials to consider evacuation notices for Tahoe, Red Fir, Big Cedar, Clear Creek and other areas along the Clearwater River.
Firefighting resources continue to engage in suppression operations on multiple fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forests. More than 70 fires were ignited during these thunderstorms as the area is experiencing historic drought. Forest closure information is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices.
The National Weather Service in Spokane said active fires will continue to produce smoke into the northeast Blue Mountains, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Camas Prairie.
More updates will be provided online as new information becomes available.
Sandaine can be cpntacted at (509) 552-1137 or by email at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.