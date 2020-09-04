Race. Religion. Politics.
These are the three rails we’re all taught not to touch the first time we meet our future in-laws.
And two — race and politics — are on center stage in our country — and region — today.
Mix in the complexities of a global pandemic — isolation, fear, hunger and depression for some, economic pain for others, and the untold pressures on our kids.
Then, fuse in the emotions of our forthcoming presidential election and the amplified sounds of the Black Lives Matter movement.
We’re all upset.
It’s upsetting that school shootings happen.
It’s upsetting that Black people fear police in our country.
It’s upsetting that wearing a mask — or not wearing one — is a political battle.
It’s upsetting that protesters are lumped in with looters and rioters.
It’s upsetting that good cops are lumped in with bad cops.
It’s upsetting that it’s somehow one or the other — Black Lives Matter or the police.
Enter the Aug. 26 Lewiston Tribune Opinion page political cartoon.
It led to an eruption. A war of words broke out across our region in response to the Mike Luckovich cartoon. (And please note the words Luckovich shared following our region’s response to his cartoon.)
The Tribune was the epicenter of community backlash and ensuing debate.
The experience has been overwhelming.
There are so many questions and everyone has a definitive answer.
I immediately called area law enforcement leaders, and the next day published a front-page column, taking responsibility for the pain we caused our law enforcement community and their families.
They have one of the toughest jobs in our world today and they most certainly deserve respect for the burdens they bear.
I also invited you to meet personally.
We hosted a Zoom meeting Wednesday evening to openly discuss the cartoon, share experiences, personal views, critiques and solutions.
We had 40 RSVPs and 27 jumped on the 92-minute video call.
It was encouraging.
We heard from a cross-section of our community — law enforcement, a white mom raising Black kids, conservatives, liberals and centrists.
It was a civil conversation, with all willing to sacrifice precious time, and bare their souls. We attempted to unpack the bundle of issues together, and to listen and explore the complexities of conflict — and the competing views that exist in our nation.
Tears were shed.
Shocking stories were shared about racism in our Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, which most of us didn’t know existed.
And we revisited and recognized the pain the cartoon caused for local law enforcement professionals, their families and their supporters.
I heard the challenge. And I accept it. So does Tribune Managing Editor Craig Clohessy, Opinion page Editor Marty Trillhaase and company President A.L. “Butch” Alford Jr., former editor and publisher of this newspaper.
Change is needed.
Too many of our daily political cartoons represent the left and exclude the right. And that there is a compounding effect to the day-in and day-out barrage and “bashing of President Trump.”
We heard the same during The Civility Project tour of Orofino, Grangeville, Moscow, Lapwai and Lewiston at the beginning of this year.
It feels like a “slap in the face” and at some time there’s a breaking point, and folks will — and are saying — “that’s enough.”
Perhaps we should look at discontinuing cartoons altogether? Are they simply too distracting and, as many have said, too “divisive”?
All options are on the table.
Our mission and obligation on the Opinion page has traditionally been to share a wide range of views. It’s not to be right, either. It’s to foster critical thinking on the most significant issues of the day.
Opinions that are systematically served up by Google’s search algorithm consistent with your established biases are part of the rapid-fire digital world we live in today. Political cartoons have been a cornerstone of our country’s dialogue since the first newspaper was published in America.
But they are proving to be good at getting in the way of what we want to do.
Our nation is in crisis. We need to build bridges. Not burn them.
Our communities aren’t big enough to survive if we divide.
Another challenge that surfaced on the Zoom call: Let’s work to understand that just because something doesn’t happen in front of us doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
Racism exists in our towns.
We live in one of the finest areas in all of the West. But we’re far from perfect.
The 27 folks who bravely joined our grand social experiment Wednesday evening learned that good and reasonable people can civilly disagree.
Don’t just look up and down, a friend said. If you also look side-to-side, you’ll find another pair of shoes and perspective.
Yet our country’s civil unrest remains. We’ve got work to do.
If people are dying in our cities’ streets, we’re failing. All agreed.
We all deserve the equal hand of justice. Agreed.
And we agreed that regardless of who is elected our next president of the United States, real change starts with each of us — not in Washington, D.C.
I haven’t rested well since the cartoon was published. I’ve rewatched the Portland, Kenosha and Minneapolis videos, and reread the reports.
And frankly, I’ve struggled to open my mind to the realities of the outside world.
These are historic times.
If we want real change, it starts with you and me.
Every morning my feet hit the floor, I will stand up with respect, kindness and love for all, regardless of our differences.
Let’s love our neighbors and be there for each other.
That’s the starting point.
Let’s give each other a hand.
Let’s respect and accept each other and work to understand our differences.
I’m doing that.
I stand with our teachers standing in the front of our classrooms, the peaceful protesters crying out across the country, and at the same time shoulder-to-shoulder in support of the officers and deputies in our communities, and every good officer across the country.
I feel for those who’ve lost loved ones in the recent struggle.
I love our towns, the neighbors who look out for me and my family, and the characters I’m proud to call my friends.
It’s time to heal.
Let’s love one another.
Good will come from the always-welcome criticism.
Some may not see it that way. But a lot do.
Let’s get there.
Let’s lift each other up.
Let’s stay interested in each other and come together as friends and neighbors.
We’ve got work to do.
I’m willing to bare my soul and do the right thing by caring and loving for you — Tribune readers and supporters, and even those who want to tear down this 127-year-old, family- and employee-owned institution.
Your Tribune is in.
I’m in.
Alford is editor and publisher of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alford@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2208.