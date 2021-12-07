A three-vehicle collision Monday evening on Bryden Canyon Road near the Southway Bridge in Lewiston sent three drivers to the hospital.
At about 5:18 p.m. Monday, Lewiston police responded to a collision in the westbound lanes of Bryden Canyon Road at the intersection with the on-ramp from southbound Snake River Avenue and the exit ramp for eastbound Southway Bridge to Snake River Avenue, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.
Joshua Estes, 30, of Lewiston, was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Christina Erb, 40, of Asotin, was taken to St. Joe’s with non-life-threatening injuries. Adiranna Comstock, 20, of Juliaetta, was taken by private vehicle to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston with minor injuries, according to the news release
LPD’s Major Collision Investigation Team was called in to investigate the incident and found that a 2001 Subaru sedan, driven by Estes, was traveling east across the Southway Bridge, when, at the off-ramp to Snake River Avenue, the car went over the raised traffic lane divider.
The car continued into the westbound lanes of Bryden Canyon Road, where it then collided with a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, driven by Erb. This was a nearly head-on collision, and forced the Toyota into the guard rail, according to the news release.
A 2009 Dodge pickup, driven by Comstock, was also traveling west and was unable to avoid the collision. The front end of the Dodge ran into the rear end of the Subaru, which was at that point facing west after colliding with the Toyota. Both the Subaru and the Toyota sustained extensive damage; the Dodge received minor front end damage.
Because of rain in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday, the roads were wet at the time of the collision.
The Lewiston police are attempting to determine if the Subaru failed to maintained its lane. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Chris Smith at (208) 746-0171.