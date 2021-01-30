Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
COLFAX — Students here will return for in-person learning Monday after school board representatives unanimously approved the date last Monday night.
Board member Brian Becker moved to reopen and Erica Anderson provided the second.
“We’re excited,” Superintendent Jerry Pugh said. “The best place for students to be is with us in our school district.”
Before the vote, he took the board through his reasoning to recommend the change, noting that virus cases within the district have not been spread inside schools.
Jennings Elementary pupils have attended in-person since the start of the school year. Grades 7-12 have been in a two-day per week format since October.
“We’re not seeing any transference (of the virus) in the buildings,” Pugh said.
He praised staff for following protocols as well as those who tested positive for their willingness to quarantine and help with contact tracing.
He thanked custodial and maintenance staff for their extra work cleaning high-touch areas and more. Pugh noted the building’s brand-new ventilation system will keep fresh air flowing through facilities.
“I give a strong endorsement and recommendation to do this. The caveat is, face masks worn properly when we’re out among people is crucial,” Pugh said. “There is no debate on this. This is way it is. ... It takes a village today to educate a child (and) for them to come back.”
The state could attempt to shut down reopening if local hospitalizations increase.
“I am confident as can be that this is the right move,” Pugh said.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Cascade hospital to start COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 65-plus
CASCADE, Idaho — Cascade Medical Center expects to give 500 people COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday, including the first group of people age 65 and older.
All 500 appointments have been filled for Wednesday’s clinic at the Cascade American Legion Hall, hospital CEO Tom Reinhardt said.
St. Luke’s McCall is also hoping to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those age 65 and older next week, but was still waiting Wednesday for authorization from the hospital’s parent company, St. Luke’s Health System, hospital Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
More clinics will be scheduled in Cascade as more vaccine becomes available, Reinhardt said.
Those wishing to be vaccinated in Cascade should go to cascademedicalcenter.net and complete a form. Hospital staffers will call back to schedule an appointment.
More than 900 people have requested the vaccine from Cascade Medical Center, Reinhardt said.
The vaccine will be the first of two required to provide full immunization. Those who are vaccinated Wednesday will receive appointments for the second dose, he said.
As of Wednesday, 719 residents of Valley County had received only the first of two required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 94 residents had received both doses, according to figures from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
A total of 115 residents of Adams County had received only the first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, with 20 residents having received both doses, the state figures said.
Previously, the COVID-19 vaccine was only available to health care workers; residents and staff of long-term care facilities; first responders; teachers and school staff; day care workers; and jail or prison staffers.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday