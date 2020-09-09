The devastation wrought by the Clover Fire during its wind-fueled growth west of Orofino came into focus Tuesday.
The blaze that raced across breaks and benches on the north side of the Clearwater River between Ahsahka and Cavendish Monday destroyed dozens of homes and outbuildings. Jennifer Costich, an information officer with Mike Almas’ Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team that took control of the firefighting efforts Tuesday evening, said the state fire marshal informed the team an estimated 13 homes, 31 outbuildings and 26 vehicles, including a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, were lost to the blaze. The news was first reported by the news website Window on the Clearwater.
“(Monday) night was certainly a significant wind event, one we would not normally be getting,” Costich said.
A cold front pushing south from Canada delivered 10 hours of sustained wind, with nearby gusts measured as high as 69 mph, she said. The Clover Fire grew to more than 1,600 acres, and the Mile Marker 49 Fire on the south side of the Clearwater River east of Orofino burned an estimated 900 acres. Both fires are being managed by the Type 2 team as the Sunnyside Complex. Costich said 96 homes were evacuated because of the Clover Fire and 36 because of the MM 49 Fire.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office closed a network of rural roads between Dworshak Dam and Cavendish, including sections of the Cavendish Road, also known as Old State Highway 7, the Old Peck Grade and Sunnyside Bench Road.
Fire officials are tentatively planning to stream a community meeting on the fire’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3m31rge. Residents who lack internet service will be able to attend in person, but strict social distancing protocols will be in place. More information on the meeting, such as a time and place, is expected to be released today.
According to a news release from the team, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who have been evacuated but have not yet been in contact with the office to call the Clearwater County Dispatch at (208) 476-4521. Property owners are being escorted by sheriff deputies to their property to retrieve essential items or pets, if the property is in an area deemed safe to enter.
Elsewhere, the Shissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest grew to 3,780 acres as it moved south and east. Before Monday’s cold front, the fire was listed at 2,700 acres. According to a Forest Service news release, rain fell on the fire Monday, and firefighters were able to hold the blaze at established fire lines, despite its growth.
