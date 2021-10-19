Clerk admits using city-owned copier to print flyers for KEEP

Lewiston City Clerk Kari Ravencroft apologized Monday for using a city-owned copier to produce flyers for KEEP Lewiston, the group campaigning to retain the council-city manager form of government in the Nov. 2 election.
Ravencroft is also a volunteer for KEEP Lewiston. In a statement released by the city, Ravencroft said she made the copies for distribution at the group’s booth at the recent Nez Perce County Fair.
“This action was not requested by any member of KEEP Lewiston, nor by any employee or elected official of the city,” Ravencroft said in a news release the city issued Monday afternoon. “These copies have been paid for, but city policy clearly states that I should have not used city equipment. I am truly sorry to the groups on both sides of Proposition 1, and the city of Lewiston. My actions have compounded an already extremely stressful time, and I want to express my deepest apology to all.”
KEEP Lewiston Chairman John Pernsteiner confirmed earlier Monday that a volunteer possibly committed a violation of the Idaho Public Integrity in Elections Act by making the copies. He conducted an informal investigation Monday and was able to identify the volunteer. But he didn’t name Ravencroft at the time, citing his desire to first file a formal report of the possible violation with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
“They have been very vigilant to make sure they have been helping out on their own time,” Pernsteiner said of the volunteer. “But for unbeknownst reasons, they made this violation by making copies utilizing a city copy machine. They did not do this at the behest of anyone from KEEP. They did not do this by any direction of city management. They were very clear that this was of their own volition when I spoke with them this morning.”
Pernsteiner said he attempted to file a report Monday, but Prosecutor Justin Coleman was out of the office. The city’s news release said employees were instructed before the election not to use city resources for election-related activities unless required by law or as it pertains to their job duties.
“This matter is being treated as a personnel issue, and the city is taking appropriate action,” the news release said.
According to Idaho code, any public official or employee who conducts or participates in an activity that violates the provisions of the Public Integrity in Elections Act can be subject to a civil penalty of up to $250. Any public official or employee who knowingly violates the act can be subject to a civil penalty of up to $1,500.
Members of Lewiston SMART collected enough signatures from registered voters earlier this year to put Proposition 1 on the Nov. 2 ballot. The measure asks voters to choose “yes” to retain the current council-manager form of government, or “no” to switch to a strong mayor form.
City Councilor Bob Blakey, machinist Wilson Boots and Lewiston Sen. Dan Johnson are vying to become the city’s strong mayor if a majority votes “no” on Proposition 1. Pernsteiner said he informed all three candidates that he confirmed the source of the flyers Monday, as well as Lewiston SMART Chairman Joe Gish.
Pernsteiner also looked up the city policy regarding making copies for other organizations, and KEEP Lewiston repaid the city $65, according to that policy.
“As the chairman of this campaign, I deeply regret that this occurred,” he said. “I do hope that we can separate out the actions of one volunteer from the campaign as a whole. But I’m not trying to shy away from this either. We want to be fully above board and cooperate fully through this process.”
