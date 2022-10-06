Clarkston woman files suit vs. Boise cops

Melissa Walton, of Clarkston, appears with her lawyers at a news conference in Boise earlier this week. Walton and her lawyers announced they had filed a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department for the shooting death of her son, Zachary Snow.

 Rachel Spacek/Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Melissa Walton clutched her shaking hands outside the Ada County Courthouse, tears streaming down her face as she spoke about the death of her son, Zachary Snow, at the hands of Boise police officers last year.

Walton, of Clarkston, and her legal team announced on Monday they filed a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department and two officers involved in shooting Snow, 26, of Boise, after his mother called them with concern that her son was having a mental health crisis.

