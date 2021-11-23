Clarkston tackles 2022 budget

The Clarkston City Council resumed in-person meetings Monday night with a budget workshop and public input about the recent tree removal on Sixth Street.
Marsha Broyles said the trees should have been replaced immediately with a species more suitable for the downtown corridor. She mentioned much-needed shade, curb appeal, health benefits and other reasons to line the street with trees — and praised other cities, such as Moscow and Lewiston, which take care of the trees in their downtown areas.
“Was there ever a public meeting to discuss removal of the trees?” Broyles said.
Another resident said the trees should’ve been left up until after Christmas. “The city looks naked without them,” she said.
Business owner Jim Broemmling said he’s grateful to the city for removing the trees, which created a mess along the busy street.
“I just can’t thank you enough,” he said. “Those trees were not appropriate for Sixth Street and should have never been planted in the first place.”
Kristin Kemak, president of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, commended the city for removing the mess along sidewalks, but asked leaders to take quick action to replace them with something nicer. Her office fielded multiple calls after the trees were removed.
In 2019, the Chamber polled business owners in the area and more than 80 percent wanted the trees removed, she said. The trees damaged the sidewalk, curbs and gutters, and dropped sap, leaves and other debris, according to the input. The city removed the trees last week.
Councilor John Murray said he appreciated the conversation about the trees and would like to see them in downtown Clarkston.
“I’m afraid we have an administration that desires to eliminate any type of service provided by the city,” Murray said.
Councilor Skate Pierce said Moscow and Clarkston spend their money differently. For example, Moscow has an all-volunteer fire department. Downtown Clarkston’s infrastructure would have to change to be able to grow trees, he said.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said Clarkston would have to pay someone to take care of the trees, if they were replaced and maintained by the city. “We’re pretty careful with our money,” she said.
During a brief public hearing on the 2022 budget, no one from the public submitted written comments by the deadline, Clerk Steve Austin said.
The city plans to make several new hires next year, including a deputy clerk at City Hall, a noncommissioned community police officer, and an administrative assistant for public works. The budget also calls for making an administrative assistant at the fire department a full-time position.
Federal funding related to the coronavirus will be used to make upgrades to City Hall, improve technology and replace carpet, which has become a safety issue, Austin said.
Sewer rates are slated to increase 5 percent through 2025, and garbage rates are poised to go up by 2.5 percent. A 1 percent property tax increase has already been given the green light.
Copies of the budget are available at City Hall. The council will take action on the proposal next month.
