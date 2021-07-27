The Clarkston School Board swore in a new member Monday evening and appointed two existing members to leadership positions.
Rachel Rinard took on the role of board director for the school district’s area No. 1, replacing former Vice President Meghan Pierce, who submitted her resignation in May. Rinard’s term expires November 2023.
“I have two kids in the school district,” Rinard said. “This will enable me to participate more in the community.”
School board member Russ Davis was appointed to vice president by a roll call vote, and school board member Miles Sidener was elected as legislative representative.
In other business, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said local wildfires are between 85 percent and 90 percent containment, and firefighters staying at Lincoln Middle School are relinquishing the premises as an incident command center.
The school district’s land lease agreement with the U.S. Forest Service includes payment for an outside crew to shampoo the school’s carpets after the firefighters leave.
“They’re kind of dirty after all that use,” Knowlton said. “We’re happy to be of service to the community and are grateful progress has been made on the fires.”
Later this week, the school district will begin bargaining with its teachers’ union.
It also hopes to begin a partnership with Tri-State Memorial Hospital that would expose students to careers in the health care industry.
Keri Myklebust, executive assistant to the superintendent, read a new policy during the meeting that outlines the role of a school resource officer, a requirement articulated in a bill passed by Washington’s Legislature in 2019. While having a school resource officer is not required, the school district employs one, which it contracts through the Clarkston Police Department.
The new policy summarizes the school district’s agreement with the department, and what the officer’s role entails as part of its state-mandated school resource officer program to “improve school safety and the educational climate.” The agreement will be reviewed annually with input from students, parents and staff.
The school district is sending a formal bid to prospective dairy suppliers for a maximum five-year contract, including the first year and any renewals.
Juneteenth was also added to the school district’s official calendar, following its recent observation in the U.S. as a federal holiday on June 20.
Clarkston’s first day of school is Aug. 25.
