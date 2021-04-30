A 56-year-old Clarkston man avoided prison Thursday when a Nez Perce County judge sentenced him to 10 years probation for pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child by soliciting a minor younger than the age of 16 to participate in a sexual act.
Judge Jay Gaskill imposed the penalty recommended by a presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation of Robert L. Broyles conducted by the Idaho Department of Correction, even though his crime carries a maximum prison term of 25 years.
According to court documents, a girl reported last July that in late 2017, Broyles sent her inappropriate text messages when she was 12. The girl’s mother provided a phone with the text messages to Lewiston police.
The girl also told police that Broyles inappropriately touched her in 2011 or 2012, and he was initially charged with an additional count of lewd conduct with a minor child younger than the age of 16.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office dropped that charge, however, in exchange for Broyles’ guilty plea.
Broyles appeared by video link alongside his Lewiston attorney, Doug Kenyon, at the sentencing hearing. He expressed remorse for his actions, and promised the judge he would not reoffend.
“I know this will never happen again as long as I live,” Broyles said.
Broyles is “highly amenable to treatment,” according to the investigations conducted by the state prior to sentencing.
In addition to probation, Gaskill imposed an underlying prison sentence of three to 10 years, which he suspended. Broyles will also have to register as a sex offender and sign a sex offender probation agreement that includes more severe restrictions than a standard probation agreement. He could be sent to prison on the underlying sentence if he ever violates the conditions of his probation.
Gaskill also ordered that a no-contact order between Broyles and his victim will remain in effect for the entire term of his probation.
