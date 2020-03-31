A transient from Clarkston is charged with domestic battery in the presence of children and aggravated battery for allegedly attempting to steal a dog, punching the alleged victim in the head and nearly crushing her to death between two cars as she hung out the driver’s side window.
Michael E. Lovejoy, 38, could face up to 35 years in prison and up to $70,000 in fines if he is convicted on the felony charges. The maximum penalty for domestic battery in the presence of children is 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. The maximum penalty for aggravated battery in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Police allege Lovejoy drove his blue Chevrolet Aveo into a trailer park on the 800 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston at 11 a.m. Friday and called for the alleged victim’s dog to come to him at the car. When it did, Lovejoy allegedly grabbed the dog and dragged it into the car, court records said.
The alleged victim then ran over and attempted to get the dog back by jumping into the driver’s side window of the car. With her upper body inside the car, Lovejoy allegedly punched her in the head repeatedly as he drove away, court records said.
The alleged victim was dragged along as the car approached a parked Chevrolet Cavalier. The alleged victim was able to push the steering wheel to turn the car away from the parked car a few feet from hitting it, court records said.
Lovejoy’s car hit some cinder blocks and the alleged victim was able to free herself from the car with her dog, court records said.
The alleged incident occurred in front of the woman’s 1-year-old daughter, who was with the alleged victim’s father and another man at the time. Lovejoy is the father of the 1-year-old, court records said.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept a bond of $50,000 in place, which was set on a warrant signed by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam on Friday.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for April 8 and issued a no-contact order between Lovejoy and the alleged victim in the case.
