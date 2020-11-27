A Clarkston man will be arraigned Dec. 7 in Asotin County Superior Court on a felony charge of harassment (domestic violence) after Asotin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a domestic dispute where the man allegedly threatened to burn a woman’s home down.
Asotin County Judge Tina Kernan set a $10,000 bond at a bond hearing for Aaron S. Cornell, 36, Wednesday morning in Asotin.
Deputies say Cornell threatened to burn down a woman’s home after a five-hour-long argument between the couple on Tuesday in Clarkston. The woman had found a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in her home and she and Cornell got into a lengthy argument about his drug use and her desire for him to leave the residence, court records said.
The woman told deputies that during the argument Cornell threatened to burn down her home if she called the police and also threatened to hurt her pets, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Washington for felony harassment (domestic violence) is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.