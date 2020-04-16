A Clarkston man is charged with four felonies and a gross misdemeanor in connection with alleged incidents of domestic violence that occurred last week.
Skyler W. Grainger, 29, faces three felony counts of harassment and felony second-degree assault and a gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
The maximum penalty for second-degree assault in Washington is 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000. The maximum penalty for harassment in a domestic violence incident is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine in Washington, court records said.
Police allege Grainger assaulted one person with a deadly weapon April 9. Police allege that Grainger slapped a person across the face Friday. Police also allege Grainger threatened to kill three people Friday.
Asotin County Superior Court Judge Tina Kernan set bond at $50,000 in the case.
Kernan ordered a no-contact order barring Grainger from contact with the three alleged victims in the case, court records said.
Kernan set an initial arraignment for Grainger for April 20 in Asotin County Superior Court.