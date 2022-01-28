The Clarkston School District and Walla Walla Community College are partnering on instruction for high school students in Energy Systems 131, principles of electrical theory.
The announcement was made in a Tuesday news release from the community college. Students will be eligible for dual credits, which can apply for high school credits and the energy system program at WWCC. Classes for the program began this week.
Students in the program will learn practical application of electricity and how it relates to systems including electrical wiring, hydraulics and motors. The class will be held in the Industrial Mechanics instructional space at the Workforce Development and Business Center on campus at 1470 Bridge St.
WWCC Clarkston campus dean Chad Miltenberger, CHS principal Doug LaMunyan and Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton developed the partnerships through months of discussion and planning, according to the news release.