The removal of sediment from shallow water surrounding two Port of Clarkston docks is anticipated to make it easier for captains to navigate cruise boats.

In recent weeks, an estimated 10,500 cubic yards have been dredged from the port’s cruise boat dock near the Holiday Inn as well as another 1,420 cubic yards from a dock at 14th Street, said Chris Rasmussen, executive director of the Port of Clarkston.

