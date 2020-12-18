Christmas spirit sets sail Saturday

A lighted boat Christmas parade is set to cruise into view Saturday evening in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Brice Barnes, president of the Northwest River Runners boat club, said at least 30 vessels will be on the Snake River when the parade launches at 5 p.m. near Hells Gate State Park.
“We’re excited about the number of boats that have signed up,” Barnes said Thursday. “Anyone who wants to decorate a boat and join us at the last minute is welcome to show up between 4 and 4:30 p.m. at the Hells Gate boat ramp.”
The parade will leave Hells Gate and cruise north toward Asotin before turning around and heading toward Clarkston along the Washington side of the river. At the Interstate Bridge, the boats will turn and go back along the Idaho side of the river before congregating near the Lewiston Grain Growers silos and Southway Bridge.
As the parade makes its way along the river, local radio station KOZE will be providing live updates, Barnes said.
Spectators on the shorelines are encouraged to social distance or stay in their cars, and all participants will be required to have the appropriate number of life jackets and fire extinguishers on board.
“Safety first,” Barnes said. “I’m going to be all over that at the boat ramp.”
Barnes, of RiverView Marina, said this is his third year of organizing the event, and he is looking forward to making it bigger and better every December.
“I plan on keeping this tradition going, and building on it every year,” he said.
Boat owners who would like to participate are encouraged to pre-register by calling RiverView Marina at (208) 746-1412.
