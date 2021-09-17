POMEROY — Sara Lunsford has always experienced “Christmas morning” excitement when the gates of the Garfield County Fair open in mid-September.
Now in her fifth year as fair board president, the 30-year-old Pomeroy native hopes the annual event will spark the same kind of joy in future generations.
“My 4-year-old son was so happy when he saw the flags go up at the fairgrounds,” Lunsford said. “It’s awesome to see him getting so excited. That’s what I want it to be like for everybody. I want people to feel like a kid on Christmas morning when they come here, because that’s how I’ve always felt.”
The Garfield County Fair, which kicks off today, offers plenty of activities to entertain people of all ages, Lunsford said. A few new events have been added to the roster this year, including an obstacle course for all-terrain vehicles, but the main draw is an opportunity to visit with community members and celebrate the county’s rural roots. Tours of the Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum and the Pony Punchers Rodeo are typically big draws.
“I personally think what makes our fair stand out is we pride ourselves on education and the small-town feel,” Lunsford said. “It’s not a big, commercial production.”
Lunsford, a stay-at-home mom and veterinarian technician, took the reins as fair board president after she returned to her hometown from college. At age 25, she was likely one of the youngest fair leaders in the state.
“I knew I wanted to get involved in the fair again,” Lunsford said. “I went to a fair board meeting with my mom, and the longtime fair board president was retiring, so I decided to help.”
Garfield County Commissioner Justin Dixon said Lunsford has handled her role like a seasoned professional.
“Sara is very active and involved in the fair and has a great future here,” Dixon said. “To find volunteers, in this day and age, with a passion and a future is just phenomenal.”
The theme for this year’s fair is “Country Fun in ‘21,” and masks are highly encouraged by the fair board and county commissioners. If attendance tops 500 at any given time, reminders about the state’s COVID-19 mandates will be announced.
“The mandates required more planning,” Lunsford said, “but the fair is coming together. It always does.”
Last year, a modified version of the fair was conducted because of the pandemic, but a full slate of activities are on tap this weekend, Lunsford said. Kids’ games, a livestock sale, and motorcycle and ATV races are on the schedule.
Exhibit halls are decorated and livestock barns are filled with animals. The only thing missing is the visitors, who will begin arriving this morning and are welcome to attend all three days of events, the fair board president said.
“The county fair is important for bonding and sharing, as a whole,” Lunsford said. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to come together and show what we’re capable of.”
More information about the schedule and ticket prices are available at co.garfield.wa.us/fairrodeo.
