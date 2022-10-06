Cement truck tips over in roundabout

Firefighters and others work at the scene of a tipped over concrete truck on the Snake River Avenue roundabout on Wednesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Portions of Snake River Avenue and the roundabout were closed for about 3½ hours after a cement truck tipped over Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston police and fire responded to a single-vehicle accident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the roundabout on Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue. When they arrived, a 2007 Kenworth cement truck owned by Premix was found lying on its side on the southern side of the roundabout.

Tags

Recommended for you