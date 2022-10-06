Cement truck tips over in roundabout

Portions of Snake River Avenue and the roundabout were closed for about 3½ hours after a cement truck tipped over Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston police and fire responded to a single-vehicle accident at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the roundabout on Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue. When they arrived, a 2007 Kenworth cement truck owned by Premix was found lying on its side on the southern side of the roundabout.
The driver, Jacob Butler, 29, of Clarkston, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was also charged with misdemeanor inattentive driving, the release said.
Investigators determined Butler was attempting to negotiate a left turn at the roundabout and was distracted by a CB microphone in the cab. The truck struck an inside curb that caused the truck to shift its weight before striking the outside curb, which caused it to tip on its side and slide across the concrete island, according to the news release.
Roads were closed while crews took the bucket off the truck to move it upright so the vehicle could be removed from the roadway.
The truck had significant damage. Several signs were damaged along with the concrete island, which is owned by the city of Lewiston, according to the news release.