BELLINGHAM, Wash. — With masks becoming less of normal practice, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging people to be mindful of ventilation in indoor spaces.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “proper ventilation with outside air can help reduce the concentration of airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors,” the website states.
The EPA says that with more people in an indoor space, the more need there is for good ventilation.
The EPA encourages people to open windows and doors, and run systems that keep air flowing, such as air conditioners or heaters. The EPA also recommends that in places where ventilation is hard to regulate, to limit the number of people in the indoor space.
According to the EPA, “When used properly, air cleaners and HVAC filters can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses in a building or small space.”
Using an air purifier or sanitizer for your home could help with ventilation and making sure the air you and your family breathe is clean and safe, whether from virus particles or other possible pollutants.
In addition to opening windows and using air cleaning systems, the CDC also recommends using a fan to push air out from your house, moving unclean particles from inside to the outside by putting a fan in a door or window blowing outdoors. Fans can also be used to create airflow, such as turning on ceiling fans.
You can also help circulate the air in your home by turning on your stove or bathroom fans.