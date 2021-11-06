Idahoans are being warned to be aware of website scams purporting to representing Idaho-based banks.
Patricia Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance, said in a news release that Bay Trust Bank and Rigid Trust Bank were websites created with mirrored content from legitimate financial institutions. The websites claimed the fraudulent institutions had locations in Boise and Chubbuck, Idaho.
The department has taken action to have these websites removed, the news release said; however, the department has found that perpetrators of website scams often create new sites under new names in an attempt to continue efforts to victimize consumers.
Perkins urged Idahoans to be cautious when visiting websites, especially those representing financial institutions. One tip to avoid website spoofing scams includes Googling the address a company lists on its website. If the address is an empty lot, a post office box or a private residence, these are red flags.
Other tips include bookmarking websites that have been confirmed to be legitimate, or calling the phone number listed on the website to ask detailed questions.
People are strongly urged to avoid providing any personal or financial information without first verifying the legitimacy of the entity.
Anyone wishing to view a list of banks and credit unions in Idaho may visit the department website at: finance.idaho.gov and select the “financial institution search” page under the “who we regulate” tab.
Anyone who has fallen victim to a spoofed financial institution website is asked to contact Robert Moore, supervisory examiner, at (208) 332-8042 or robert.moore@finance.idaho.gov.
Scam and fraud webinars scheduled for December
An online seminar to educate Idahoans about the complex landscape of scams and fraud will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. December 1, 8 and 15 via Zoom.
The “Scam Jam” is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Finance and the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance. In addition to the Scam Jam webinar series, there will be a limited roll-out of the Alliance’s newest educational offering called Fraud Bingo.
These webinars are free, educational and interactive forums where local experts share key information and practical advice, including how to identify, prevent and report bad actors.
Session topics include scams trending locally, Medicare fraud, gift card scams, digital privacy, tax fraud and scams, and how to distinguish deceptive solicitations from legitimate communications that arrive in the mail.
The “Monitor your Mail” segment on the final day of the series will be presented by Celia Kinney, consumer affairs officer for the department of finance and an inspector from the U.S. Postal Service.
Other presenters include local law enforcement, Idaho Department of Insurance, Idaho Attorney General’s office, Better Business Bureau and AARP Idaho.
Anyone wishing to register and view the full agenda may visit aarp.cvent.com/IDwinterscamjam21.
The Alliance also launched Fraud Bingo, created by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Security. It is a presentation where people learn key facts about frauds and scams and can win prizes.
Anyone wishing more information about upcoming events may visit idscamjamalliance.org/events.