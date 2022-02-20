Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
The fire that destroyed Watkins Pharmacy in Cascade on Feb. 8 started near a rooftop heating and cooling unit, according to a report from the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl.
Video from security cameras at nearby businesses showed the fire started “around” the unit and burned for about 2½ hours until it was noticed by a passing Valley County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sandahl said.
“We can’t be 100% sure that was the cause of the fire, but it is most probable,” he said.
Cascade Fire & EMS responded to the fire at about 2:45 a.m. Feb. 8.
Firefighters entered the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire but were forced out as flames engulfed the structure. By mid-morning the building had been reduced to rubble.
A team from the State Fire Marshal’s Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Valley County Sheriff’s Office; and Cascade Fire & EMS spent two days investigating before concluding the fire was accidental.
Investigators learned a new roof had been added in 2021 that had a void that allowed the fire to spread, Sandahl said.
Sandahl described the void as “a common construction practice” and that no one was at fault for the fire.
“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that the void provided a space for the fire to grow undetected,” Sandahl said.
Pharmacy owners Ben and Amber Watkins said they would likely rebuild the business, but when that could happen was unknown.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Cascade rallies to support Watkins customers, staff
Several Cascade community groups have stepped up to help Watkins Pharmacy customers and staff after a fire destroyed the business on Feb. 8.
Owners Ben and Amber Watkins said they are working to set up a temporary pharmacy and coffee bar in Cascade.
Ben Watkins did not say where the temporary pharmacy might be located or when it could open.
Cascade Medical Center will provide whatever support is needed to make sure a retail pharmacy stays in town, hospital CEO Tom Reinhardt said.
“Even though so much can be done through mail order, there is a personal component to many pharmacy transactions that is very important,” Reinhardt said.
The response to help the store’s staff came from community groups, nonprofits and private businesses.
“We want to thank the community and their continued support in coming to our aid to offer all manner of services to get up and running as well as the care and concern for our employees; it is invaluable,” Watkins said.
The pharmacy employed seven people in additional to the Watkinses.
The Cascade Community Church is coordinating rides to nearby pharmacies for people who need help with transportation.
“Our church is hoping to act as a hub to get information to those in need,” church administrative assistant Alison Haupt said.
“We have a growing list of those willing to help others in our community and are ready to help how we can,” Haupt said.
Volunteers willing to pick-up prescriptions or drive people to the pharmacy can contact the church by phone at (208) 382-4216 or by email at cccoffice109@gmail.com.
Mountain Community Transit, which operates bus routes between McCall and Cascade, has also offered to assist Watkins customers in need of transportation to a pharmacy in McCall.
“We are on a tight schedule, but not so tight that we can’t do some things for some folks,” operations supervisor Stephen Hackler said.
The bus service runs Monday through Friday. Visit treasurevalleytransit.com and select “Mountain Community Transit” under the “service areas” menu, or call (208) 634-0003.
The Cascade Fire Community Fund has already received about $4,700 in donations for Watkins Pharmacy, fund president Mindi Anderson said.
Funds will go toward pharmacy employees who have been affected by the fire as well as the costs of setting up a temporary pharmacy, Anderson said.
Donations can be made at cascaderuralfire.com by selecting “Cascade Fire Nonprofit” under the “more” menu.
The nonprofit was established last year to assist victims of fires in the Cascade Rural Fire Protection District.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday