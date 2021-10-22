Six candidates are seeking two open positions on the Lewiston School Board for the Nov. 2 election.
The candidates are Christina Brando-Subis, Marcie Carter, Jon Lang, Charles Stroschein and Cherie Wiik. Staci Baldwin is the incumbent in the election and has served since 2013. President Brad Rice, who would be up for reelection, is not seeking another term.
The board consists of five unpaid members with staggering six-year terms.
Staci Baldwin
Why are you running for school board?
I love our community. Being a family of LHS graduates, I know first-hand the level of education that our teachers and staff provide. I feel very fortunate to have been appointed as a school board member nearly eight years ago and I have been able to work with state legislators and the Idaho School Board Association to see how extremely important our role is as a board member. We have some exciting things happening in the district, such as professional learning communities and extra focus on social emotional learning and students’ mental health. I believe the role of public education is to provide every student a quality education, in a safe, nonthreatening environment.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
Having been a member of the Lewiston School Board for nearly eight years, I have the experience and knowledge to hit the ground running. I have involved myself throughout my time on the board by serving on the audit committee, negotiations committee and the evaluation committee, along with being involved at the state school board conventions. Professionally, I deal with financials, money and budgets every day. Personally, I feel I am able to listen to all aspects of an issue before making a decision. I have a heart for children and am empathetic and compassionate.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
COVID is presently the biggest challenge facing the school district. We know the importance of keeping kids in school, academically, emotionally and mentally. We’ve seen the statistics and heard from local students regarding the toll online learning took on their mental health. We want to keep our kids in face-to-face school, and we want to do that as safely as possible, for students, staff and the public. We, as a board, review safety protocols often and our COVID policy is fluid. This is a passionate subject for everyone, and I feel like our priority is our students’ academic, physical and mental health.
Christina Brando-Subis
Why are you running for school board?
Determining how best to keep our schools open during a pandemic, and seeking clear, updated communication from the district about protocols and other current events motivated me to be a school board candidate. I think it is important to provide and seek timely information in a variety of ways to keep our community informed, while continuing to “utilize a data-driven continuous improvement model to focus ongoing work throughout the organization” (Strat. 6: Lewiston School District’s continuous improvement plan).
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
In my current position at LC State, I am proud to partner with the Lewiston School District’s stakeholders, including administrators, educators, staff and retired teachers, while also volunteering in my children’s schools and mentoring student teachers. I observe in different classrooms and collaborate with teachers. I feel I can be a great asset to the school board, district and community with this experience, as well as my 15 years of experience in K-12 education, including preschool, K-5, K-12 reading specialist, and substitute teaching experiences. I am organized, dependable, dedicated and value thorough research and constructive collaboration.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
I think it is important to work with public health entities, including researching what nearby school districts or other educational institutions are doing, and analyze their data. I think the goal should be to keep students in face-to-face learning situations whenever possible, so researching the safest ways to do so is key, while considering recommendations and implementing protocols set forth by public health organizations. Transparency is key. Making informed decisions and being clear about the rationale behind those decisions, as well as updating protocols as information changes in a timely manner, will help keep the district and community safer and well-informed.
Marcie Carter
Why are you running for school board?
Mainly, I’m running because of the issues I’ve brought forward — nothing has happened. The Cultural Competency and Inclusion Group brought forward language changes in the handbooks to address the needs of marginalized students, to address hate speech, hate symbols and also had to do with the training teachers got so they knew how to act or react when students use hate speech. They were not implemented and they were supposed to go in every handbook in the district. I don’t think the board acts on those issues that might be controversial. So if they don’t act on that, what else are they not acting on?
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I am an educated person. I am a student and a parent and a parent of a student in the district. I am currently the chairperson of the Lewiston Indian Education Committee for the last five years or so. I supervise seven different personalities in seven different project areas so I know how to manage people. I oversee budgets, contracts, statements of work, agreements and I interact with the public and with federal and other agencies such as Idaho Fish and Game, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife services and other agencies.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
As a scientist, I fully support the science and the research that’s going into the recommendations that are being put forward by the CDC or local health department, so those recommendations are the recommendations I would support.
Jon Lang
Why are you running for school board?
Love kids. Their energy and hope deserve our best efforts. I’m very happy with our current school board. They have accomplished some great things the past 5-10 years: new high school, restructuring junior highs, COVID, etc. etc. I support Staci Baldwin being reelected and am really running for the seat being left open by Brad Rice. We have a harmonious working board and I’d like to keep it that way. Pushing forward, respectfully seeking the best education experience for our kids.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I am a multi-family property owner and manager at Ray J. White properties. I deal with and negotiate sales, rents, repairs, purchases etc., with other owners and tenants everyday. My day job requires the ability to compromise, earn trust, follow through, goal set and work well with others. All important traits for a school board member.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
Our current school board has done a great job during COVID. Our kids were in class, in person, five days a week, all day, all year. Safety protocols worked and our board and all district staff did right by our kids by not allowing them to fall behind.
Chuck Stroschein
Why are you running for school board?
Because I think I have the perspective and background and ability to meet the needs of the students, the parents, the teachers and taxpayers in the community.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I’ve got 40 years of community involvement at all sorts of levels ranging from being elected to the school board, to being volunteer of the year through the Boys and Girls Club and United Way, to being elected by my peers to being president of the Second District Bar Association.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
I think the district should be transparent in the absences regarding both teachers and students. Because there are more absences that are not being reported but not all the absences are the result of COVID, so that’s why the district needs to be transparent. Obviously, take advice from parents, the experts, and the people in the building to make a decision that’s in the best interest of the students, teachers, administrators and the parents.
Cherie K. Wiik
Why are you running for school board?
I am running to advocate for students and families in Lewiston.
What skills and knowledge do you bring to the table?
I am a teacher. Education is my calling. I play a crucial role within my learning community to ensure that students and families are supported and feel connected. Prior to teaching, I worked at Clarkston High School to help make certain students graduated college and career ready.
How do you plan to address the ongoing issue of COVID-19?
I will support Lewiston’s continued fight to keep students in the classroom, where they learn best. Using my experience as an educator, I will reinforce the district’s efforts to tackle the unprecedented learning loss due to prior COVID-19 restrictions.
