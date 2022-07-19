The two finalists for Lewiston’s top police job met with members of the community Monday to get to know the area they could be serving.
Mark Goodman, of the Pasadena Police Department in California, and Jason Kuzik, of the Henderson Police Department in Nevada, were at the meet and greet event Monday after completing a panel of interviews with city departments, city council and members in the community. Capt. Jeff Klone, of the Lewiston Police Department, was also one of the three finalists but he withdrew his application over the weekend. Klone is, however, the interim police chief until the new one is hired.
During the event, Goodman and Kuzik also addressed those who had gathered about their background and why they are seeking the job of Lewiston Police Chief.
Goodman is a second-generation law enforcement officer and was born and raised in San Gabriel, which is east of Los Angeles. He has been working at the Pasadena Police Department for 28 years. He is married with three adult daughters, ages 24, 22 and 20.
As police chief, Goodman wants to make the community safer. The safety of a community also helps with economic development, he said, because when people feel a community is safe, more people will want to live and work there. He wants to keep using the best practices to make the best police department for those who live in Lewiston.
Within the department, Goodman said he doesn’t want to turn the Lewiston department into the Pasadena department, but to make its own and keep its traditions.
Kuzik addressed the crowd next, also noting that he was interested in law enforcement at an early age, which turned into a 25-year career beginning at the Henderson Police Department in 1997. He is married with one son.
Kuzik said that in his role as police chief, he’s looking forward to developing community relationships and serving citizens. He’s impressed by residents he’s talked to and how most of them were either born here or have lived here for 30 years. “Who wouldn’t want to be a member of this community?” he said.
Although he wants to relocate to the area, it’s not only about the job or the location. “I’m not just coming up here for any police chief job — the community and the department, it matters,” Kuzik said.
As far as the operations of the Lewiston Police Department, he doesn’t see the need for any major changes but wants to enhance what the police department is already doing. He wants to maintain the low crime rate and address any existing problem areas.
For both candidates, it was not their first time in Lewiston. Goodman’s in-laws moved to Lewiston in 2016, and his father-in-law, Bill Luther, was at the event. “I’m invested in the community already,” he said. The decision to apply for the police chief position was made easier knowing the move would bring him close to family.
“I saw an opportunity to combine my two loves: public safety with law enforcement and my family. Being chief will allow me to do that,” he said. “To me, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Kuzik also visited before applying for the job. He said he and his wife were wanting to relocate to the state, where there are four seasons. After he and wife visited she told him she couldn’t stop thinking about Lewiston, and he told her, “Good, ’cause I just put in an application.”
He also wanted to build roots somewhere before he retires in 7 to 10 years. “Why not do it here?” he said. However, the “icing on the cake” was when his 21-year-old started attending Boise State University, so moving to Lewiston will be closer to him.
The candidates also noted the support the community has for law enforcement, as well as the interaction officers have with the community. Kuzik said during a department ride-along, kids came up to the officer to talk with him. “That’s telling about the Lewiston Police Department,” Kuzik said.
The area’s outdoor recreational opportunities are another draw for both candidates. Goodman and Kuzik said their families enjoy outdoor activities like camping, fishing and hiking, all of which Lewiston has to offer.
Both candidates also recognize they will be moving from a larger area to a smaller town. However, neither sees the move as an obstacle. Goodman said that no matter the size of a town, people want to be safe.
Kuzik said he and his wife are looking for a change of pace. He wants to come to the community to make a difference. “In a smaller agency, it’s easier to affect change,” he said.
Mayor Dan Johnson was at the meet and greet event and the final decision will be up to him, but he’s not in a rush. Therefore, the start date of the new chief is uncertain. Johnson wants to find the person who will be the right fit, so he’s seeking input from the community through feedback from the meet and greet and the city council.
That includes City Councilor Rick Tousley, who is one of three city councilors, in addition to Council President Hannah Liedkie and Councilor Kassee Forsmann, to be part of the interview panel. Tousley said both candidates did well and did their homework on the area.
Johnson also met with officers at the department to get their input, something officers Ashley Morrow and Sara Brymer are glad of. Morrow said they want someone who will be part of their team. Greg Rightmier, deputy chief at the Lewiston Fire Department, agreed, saying its best when all the departments of the city work together to help the citizens. Johnson is also getting support from now-retired Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd, and from interim police chief Capt. Klone.
Johnson said that there will be a thorough background check as well as a visit to the finalists’ hometowns. It also includes letting the candidates know the culture of the department to make sure it’s a good fit.
“We want to ensure the best fit for the community,” Johnson said, “so that we can be successful and the candidate can be successful.”
