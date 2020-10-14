Competing visions for America and for Asotin County highlighted the debate during an online forum for candidates in several Asotin County races Tuesday evening.
The two-hour event was organized by the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce and League of Women Voters of the LC Valley and took place online via Zoom.
Judy Ridge, who is running for reelection to the Asotin County Public Utility District, ran solo during the forum, as her opponent, Joe Louis, did not participate.
The same was true of Pomeroy Rep. Mary Dye, who is running for a third term representing the 9th Legislative District. Her opponent, Libertarian Party candidate Brett Borden, was working and unable to take part in the event.
Ridge, who has been a PUD commissioner for 23 years, noted that the district was $8 million in debt when she was first appointed in 1997.
“Today, we’re debt-free,” she said. “That’s a huge milestone for the district and for ratepayers.”
Ridge said the district has made more than $17 million in capital investments during that time, and that it has the lowest service rates in the region.
Dye said she “revels” in her ability as a legislator to work on public policies that expand opportunities in the 9th District. For example, she cited her effort to foster private-public partnerships to extend broadband infrastructure to rural communities.
“I believe in the tremendous unrealized potential of our communities,” she said. “When I go across the district and see our small towns, I ask what we can do to reinvigorate their Main Streets and downtowns, to bring home the young people who go away to college and never come home again. … I believe as Americans we aspire to create our own personal destiny, and I believe we can make policies that do that.”
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who is running for a ninth term representing the 5th Congressional District, offered a similar vision for the nation.
“My vision is one of hope, in a time when there is a lot of adversity,” McMorris Rodgers said. “My vision is one of freedom and opportunity for every American, no matter where they come from; this is a country where you can have a better life. And my vision is one of a better and brighter future for our children and grandchildren, that they’ll be able to live in eastern Washington.”
Her opponent in the race, Spokane Democrat Dave Wilson, said McMorris Rodgers talks a good story, but she’s failed to provide the leadership eastern Washington needs.
“The 5th District needs a regional advocate who will work with local communities and organizations to ensure we get the support we need during this current crisis,” Wilson said. “To me, the choice is clear: It’s either America, or Donald Trump and more division. I submit that McMorris Rodgers has consistently acted in the interests of her party over district and county. She’s placed greater value on staying in power and in her allegiance to Donald Trump. My allegiance is to the people of the 5th District, the county and the Constitution.”
Candidates for Asotin County commissioner and the Asotin, Garfield, Columbia Superior Court judicial seat also participated in Tuesday’s forum.
Clarkston attorney Brooke Burns cited her local roots and passion for the law as reasons voters should elect her as Superior Court judge.
Burns cited a five-point plan for improving the court system, including “putting compassion and humanity back in the system,” instilling professionalism in the courtroom, working to streamline the system and providing consistent rulings.
“Everyone should be treated equally and fairly,” she said.
Her opponent in the race, Columbia County District Court Judge Scott Marinella, said voters should give him the nod because of his experience, both as a judge and a practicing attorny.
Marinella has been practicing law, both as a prosecutor and private attorney, since 1984. He’s been on the District Court bench since 2003.
“If you’re going to vote and select a judge, and the main criteria is where they grew up and have family — that’s not the factors you should use to select the next Superior Court judge,” he said. “It should be based on experience, and there’s no question I have far more experience than my opponent.”
In the county commissioner race, incumbent commissioners Brian Shinn and Chris Seubert fielded questions along with their respective opponents, University of Idaho communications coordinator (and former Lewiston Tribune reporter and editor) Brad Gary and biopharmaceutical representative Mike Henze.
Shinn and Seubert highlighted their experience and familiarity with county operations, while Gary and Henze cited the need for more collaborative thinking and improved communications with county residents.
Ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed to voters on Friday.
