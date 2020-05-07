A weeklong candidate filing period for dozens of federal, state, legislative and county positions in Washington begins Monday morning.
All statewide constitutional offices are up for election this year, including governor, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction. Dozens of state legislative positions are up for grabs as well — including all three seats in the 9th Legislative District — along with all 10 of Washington’s U.S. House seats.
The online filing period begins at 9 a.m. Monday and closes at 4 p.m. Friday. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to file in person or by mail. Some county elections offices, however — including those in Asotin and Whitman — are temporarily closed because of coronavirus restrictions. Candidates there can only file online or by mail. Asotin County candidates can drop the paperwork off in the ballot drop-box in the courthouse parking lot. In Garfield County, elections staff will meet candidates at the door.
Offices that will appear on ballots in southeastern Washington this year, with the names of the incumbents, include:
Federal
U.S. president (four-year term) — Donald Trump
U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers
State (all with four-year terms)
Governor — Jay Inslee
Lt. governor — Cyrus Habib
Secretary of state — Kim Wyman
State treasurer — Duane Davidson
State auditor — Patrice “Pat” McCarthy
Attorney general — Bob Ferguson
Commissioner of Public Lands — Hilary Franz
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Chris Reykdal
Insurance commissioner — Mike Kreidler
Washington Legislature
9th Legislative District Senate (four-year term) — Mark Schoesler; House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye; House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick
Asotin County
County commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Brian Shinn; commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Chris Seubert; commissioner District 3 (two-year unexpired term) — Chuck Whitman
Public utility district District 1 (six-year term) — Judy Ridge
Superior Court judge (four-year term) — Scott Gallina
Garfield County
County commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Robert Johnson; commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Justin Dixon
County auditor (two-year unexpired term) — McKenzie Lueck
Superior Court judge (four-year term) — Scott Gallina
Whitman County
County commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Art Swannack; commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Dean Kinzer
Superior Court judge (four-year term) — Gary Libey
All party precinct positions are also up for election this year, along with several Washington Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judicial positions. Washington’s Top Two primary takes place on Aug. 4, with the general election on Nov. 3.
