Camelot Elementary School Principal Karla Carper is slimed by third grader Lily Bulkley, who raised the most money, at $435, of the school's total $4,386 for the American Heart Association. Carper agreed to get slimed if the students reached their fundraising goal, and the messy yet fun ceremony happened Wednesday afternoon at the school in the Lewiston Orchards.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region