Camelot principal slimed be her students

Camelot Elementary School Principal Karla Carper is slimed by third grader Lily Bulkley, who raised the most money, at $435, of the school's total $4,386 for the American Heart Association. Carper agreed to get slimed if the students reached their fundraising goal, and the messy yet fun ceremony happened Wednesday afternoon at the school in the Lewiston Orchards.

 August Frank

Camelot Elementary School Principal Karla Carper is slimed by third grader Lily Bulkley, who raised the most money, at $435, of the school's total $4,386 for the American Heart Association. Carper agreed to get slimed if the students reached their fundraising goal, and the messy yet fun ceremony happened Wednesday afternoon at the school in the Lewiston Orchards.

Tags