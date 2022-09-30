A Concord, Calif., man was fined $150,000 this week for violating the Clean Water Act on the South Fork of the Clearwater River when he suction dredge-mined 42 days in 2014 and 2015 without securing a permit.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied the fine against Shannon Poe, who polluted the South Fork of the Clearwater River and refused to secure a permit as required under the Clean Water Act. The fine represents one of the largest Clean Water Act penalties against an individual in Idaho. The ruling also prohibits Poe from mining on the South Fork in the future unless he secures and complies with a Clean Water Act permit.

