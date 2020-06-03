Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd said he is “disturbed and quite frankly ashamed by the actions and inactions that resulted in (George) Floyd’s death” in a statement made on the City of Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Floyd’s death, one in a series of African Americans being killed by police across the nation, has launched protests in major cities across the country. Rioting and looting has occurred in several cities as well.
Hurd said Floyd’s death, a result of a police action, “was preventable and should not have happened.”
Floyd was killed May 25 during an arrest where Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“The aftermath of destroying and burning down buildings and stores, many of which are small and locally owned businesses, does nothing but cripple the very dialogue this issue needs,” Hurd said. “There are many community protests or demonstrations happening throughout the country. Currently, our department is working with groups to assist them in the proper procedures to ensure the right of the people to assemble peacefully.”
A Black Lives Matter Peace Rally is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday at Lewiston’s Kiwanis Park. Information about the rally is available at www.facebook.com/lcvblacklivesmatter/.
“Police officers take an oath and are granted the authority to protect our community,” Hurd said. “We understand that we must do so with a balance of humanity, compassion and fairness if we are to maintain our public’s trust.”
Lewiston police depend on relationships with the people in the community, Hurd said. “It is the responsibility of law enforcement leaders to take measures to prevent inappropriate actions from occurring.”
Lewiston police officers will receive instruction in constitutional policing, procedural justice and implicit bias, Hurd said in the statement but did not elaborate further than mentioning the department works “with community groups and leaders to ensure that it continues to be a learning organization.”
“It is important that Lewiston continues to be a safe, open, welcoming and inclusive community for all,” Hurd said. “Police officers have to uphold the law, period. I expect our officers, myself included, to apply the law fairly and equally to all. We must do this in a manner that prioritizes and respects the sanctity of life; this includes a duty to intervene if a fellow officer is acting outside of law or policy. Not only is that our policy, but it’s also our moral imperative.”
