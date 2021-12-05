Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COUNCIL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort is working on plans that could create housing for as many as 125 employees, resort officials told Adams County officials Monday.
“We won’t be around in five to 10 years if we don’t help solve the employee housing issue,” Brundage President Bob Looper said during a public hearing for Brundage Mountain Village before the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The resort employs about 45 year-round employees, but that number could rise to between 60 and 80 employees once 88 new homes at the resort are built, Looper said.
The new employees would help provide services for Brundage Mountain Village, including operating sewer and water infrastructure, road maintenance and security, Looper said.
More employees would be added as the resort builds out the village, which could eventually see 1,200 residential units built near the resort’s base area.
“We really have four different (employee housing) projects that we have going,” he said. “They’ll go at different speeds, but it’s front and center for us.”
The resort hopes to file plans soon to build about 25 townhomes for worker housing on a 15-acre parcel that fronts Idaho Highway 55 near the Creekside RV Park east of New Meadows, Looper said.
“This is actually townhome family housing,” he said. “That’s really required as we continue to hire full-time equivalent people and they have their families.”
More townhomes could be added later, he said.
Brundage is exploring a partnership with the Payette National Forest to build housing for about 100 employees on Goose Lake Road near Idaho Highway 55, Looper said.
Tentative plans would see the Payette National Forest use the housing in the summer for wildland firefighters, while Brundage employees would occupy the beds in the winter, Looper said.
The resort’s employment peaks during the winter with about 350 employees.
Looper also noted preliminary plans to build more worker housing at the resort and in McCall, but did not elaborate.
“We are not at the point where we can definitively discuss details right now, but we are working diligently on these opportunities,” Brundage General Manager Ken Rider said.
“They could produce a mix of housing from dorm style to townhome or condo style employee housing,” Rider said.
Currently, Brundage provides housing for about 40 employees through various housing arrangements.
The resort owns nine rooms containing 10 beds at the Creekside RV Park and Campground east of New Meadows. It also rents out up to three RV pads to provide employees.
A partnership with Shore Lodge in McCall provides housing for up to 24 Brundage employees in the winter at Shore Lodge employee housing, Rider said.
The resort also rents a four-bedroom rental home in McCall for employees.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Mill Taphouse is bringing a new variety of brews to town
OROFINO — Rob and Dina Helmts moved to Orofino about three and a half years ago from Tri-Cities. They chose this area because they had friends here, but also, they loved the area and the slower pace of life.
They have two children. Ashton, their son, is a volunteer firefighter and works at Les Schwab. Daughter Nichole lives in Walla Walla.
Rob and Dina’s first venture in this area was to open the Clearwater Tackle Shop at 11250 Highway 12. But then they began to talk to people and they felt there was an interest for a brewery-type atmosphere in Orofino.
As of Sept. 24 this year, the Mill Taphouse opened for business at 246 Johnson Ave., across from Les Schwab. Dina says, “It’s been good so far.”
They are open Wednesday and Thursday from 2-9 p.m., and Friday 2-10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10 p.m.
The Mill offers tap beers from 14 taps as well as cans and bottles. They rotate the taps from different breweries in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Though not a brewery, they are working with several and selling the products they produce. Every time a tap runs out a new variety is installed. They are making the effort to bring in things that are normally unavailable in this area. Wine, ciders, seltzers and some nonalcoholic beverages are available as well.
For take-home products growlers and crowlers can be filled. They have a canner to seal the crowlers.
There are souvenirs with their logo for purchase, as well as table games for social interaction. During the summer there is outdoor seating.
In the future some food items will be offered, appetizers such as flat bread pizzas, potato skins, pork sliders and more — things that do not require a full kitchen to offer.
A trivia night is upcoming as soon as the equipment arrives and can be set up. It’s called “Tap Trivia” and puts questions up on the TV screens. An app is downloaded to play and you answer from your phone. Teams can play other bars’ teams, take part in tournaments, and win prizes.
— Lenta Hall, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday