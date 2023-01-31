Bringing Black history to the Gladish

Kristin Lincoln, from left, Kwasi Buffington and Terry Buffington stand outside of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman for a portrait. As part of Black History Month, Terry Buffington, a cultural anthropologist of Terry Buffington Productions, will be presenting a stage reading of the Eddie Brooks Tapes from the Born Under Jim Crow series, which features history and oral narratives from Mississippians prior to the 1960 Civil Rights Movement.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A cultural anthropologist and thespian has come to the Gladish Community and Cultural Center to tell the stories of African American people who contributed to the legacy of Martin Luther King.

The Terry Buffington Productions is presenting two showings at the Gladish during February, Black History Month. The first event will be dinner and a show featuring “Fundi: The Ella Baker Story” and an all-Southern meal at 7 p.m. Friday. There will also be a stage reading featuring the “Eddie Brooks Tapes” and the “Terry Buffington Papers” on Feb. 17-19.

